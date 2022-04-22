Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick believes Paul Pogba has played his final match for the club after suffering an injury just weeks before his contract runs out at Old Trafford.

The World Cup winner, who is a free agent from July 1, came off with a calf problem early in Tuesday’s chastening 4-0 loss at Liverpool, which makes a top-four Premier League finish unlikely.

“With Paul, as it seems after the scan we did the day before yesterday, it is very unlikely he will play until the end of the season,” Rangnick said on Friday.

The France midfielder came through the youth set-up at United and returned from a successful stint with Juventus in 2016 for a then world-record fee.

