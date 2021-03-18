Paul Pogba returned from injury to score the winner as Manchester United beat Milan 1-0 on Thursday to advance to the Europa League quarter-finals 2-1 on aggregate.

World Cup winner Pogba had been sidelined for over five weeks with a hamstring injury.

But the 28-year-old Frenchman scored four minutes after coming off the bench at the start of the second half in the last 16, second leg clash at the San Siro.

