Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer welcomed Pogba’s return as “a big, big boost for us”.
The Frenchman returned from injury to score the winner as Manchester United beat AC Milan 1-0 on Thursday to advance to the Europa League quarter-finals 2-1 on aggregate.
World Cup winner Pogba had been sidelined for over five weeks with a hamstring injury.
