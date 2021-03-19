Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer welcomed Pogba’s return as “a big, big boost for us”.

The Frenchman returned from injury to score the winner as Manchester United beat AC Milan 1-0 on Thursday to advance to the Europa League quarter-finals 2-1 on aggregate.

World Cup winner Pogba had been sidelined for over five weeks with a hamstring injury.

