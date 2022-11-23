In awareness of the upcoming shift in business reporting, it is crucial for anyone in the industry to be informed about the latest developments, challenges and opportunities shaping Business Reporting.

ReportingCon is the first reporting conference held in Malta which will take place on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Salini Resort, Salina. It specifically targets finance people and responds to their needs from their own perspective.

The event will be held in conjunction with several partners and contributors, including industry experts from Malta, Denmark and the UK. Engaging in panel discussions, these specialists will share their experience while also addressing queries that matter the most, targeting budgets, financial consolidation, cash flow forecasting, and financial reporting. The event includes the contribution of current companies using some of the products on display, giving voice to actual users. A new reporting requirement coming into force next year will be brought into discussion and explored, namely, Sustainability Reporting. Shedding light into ESG Reporting and its role within the global context, an open dialogue will tap into the ifs and buts as the market embarks on a new journey towards sustainability.

This event results from years of disgruntled accountants being put aside when it comes to technology, who are finally being given the tools to make their own educated decisions in choosing their tools. Complementing words with actions, attendees can sustain the why with the how of Business Reporting. The full-day conference starts with registration at 10am and ends at 5pm. Attendees can also join throughout the day for specific panel discussions or demos.

With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, On Point fulfils its commitment to keeping client needs at its core. A certificate of attendance will be handed out to all participants who attend the event.