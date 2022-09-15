As Atlassian Gold Partners in Malta, On Point’s mission is to continuously provide an experience of connection but also create a community in the tech industry to share valuable knowledge about Atlassian tools.

On Point is committed to enable this space starting with the first Atlassian Connect Malta event held on June 23, at Palazzo Castelletti, Rabat. The successful tech meet-up started with a hearty breakfast before setting off through the day, where CTOs, IT managers and Jira users from various industries had the opportunity to discover the latest Atlassian offerings, share good practices, and voice their needs and concerns addressed by experts and specialists in the field. Moreover, On Point invited special guests to share vital advice on Atlassian Tools.

Simone Pancaldi, Atlassian EMEA Channel Manager, came all the way from Amsterdam to share his expertise with our attendees. Through his extensive experience in the field, he focused on the importance of migrating from Jira Server to Jira Cloud, highlighting the benefits of Cloud.

Alessandro Vella, the Atlassian specialist at On Point - Malta, addressed the audience, drawing particular attention to the latest and upcoming features of Jira Work Management. He also discussed Atlas, Asset Management and Automation, among other key areas.

While expert advice matters, there is no better way to witness the experience and case studies of cloud migration and other tools from companies who have been through it. Complementing and sustaining the concepts explored by specialists and Jira users, clients who have done the transition have shared their undergoing with the audience, walking through the processes and steps involved. This sharing space provided a relatable scenario facilitating understanding through first-hand experience.

Upcoming Atlassian Connect → Register online

Having had positive feedback from attendees, speakers, and stakeholders alike, On Point is announcing another Atlassian Connect Malta event on the 21st of October 2022 at the Salini Resort – St. Paul’s Bay. This event will be focused on Jira Service Management, ITSM and Opsgenie - the Atlassian tools for IT and customer support, actionable alerting, on-call management, and escalations sustained through advanced reporting and analytics. A Jira Solutions Architect will join us from Australia to share his knowledge and assist through his expertise. If you’d like to know more about the Atlassian experience, or even connect, this is the event to attend.

