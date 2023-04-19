On Point is committed to addressing finance professionals and responding to their needs from their own perspectives. A practical approach towards financial reporting through leadership, strategy, innovation and sustainability will be explored.

ReportingCon'23 will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Salini Resort, Salina from 09:30 - 15:30. Themed Beyond Numbers, the conference will bring reporting to life through engaging workshops, round table discussions and demos.

“We have had very positive feedback about ReportingCon. It’s a place where finance professionals can unravel business reporting through active engagement. Whether someone prefers to interact throughout the sessions or share their concerns casually over a coffee, ReportingCon, enables that space. Either way, professionals in the field with solid experience will be ready to assist,” said Stephen Abela, Director at On Point Ltd.

In collaboration with industry experts from Malta, Denmark and the UK, specialists in the field will address financial reporting requirements in light of different teams present within an organisation.

Throughout this reporting event, participants will be challenged to think beyond numbers and understand how reporting reflects on leadership, strategy, innovation and sustainability. Striking a healthy balance between industry requirements, their implementation, and understanding the impact on people, the expert-led workshops will help participants grasp the versatility of reporting in its holistic sense. The conference starts with registration at 9:30am and ends at 3:30pm followed by a causal networking window. Attendees can also join throughout the day for specific workshops.

On Point prides itself on the extensive accounting background that its employees have, thus ensuring a level of discussion with their clients - the finance people. A certificate of attendance will be handed out to all participants who attend the event.