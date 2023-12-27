As we approach the close of 2023, The Point Shopping Mall takes a moment to reflect on a year filled with gratitude, community connection, and a heartfelt commitment to giving back.

Retail gratitude

In the realm of retail, The Point Shopping Mall extends sincere gratitude to our dedicated tenants. Their resilience and collaboration have not only navigated challenges but have created a sense of community within our shared space. From successful store openings to collaborative marketing endeavours, we express appreciation for the collective efforts that have contributed to the warmth and vitality of The Point.

Community connection

Beyond the storefronts, The Point Shopping Mall has actively nurtured connections within the local community. Gratitude is expressed through various charitable initiatives, partnerships with local organizations, and community events that aim to bring people together. We are thankful for the sense of belonging and shared purpose that characterizes our relationship with the community.

Customer appreciation

A sincere thank you is extended to our loyal customers who have chosen The Point as their favourite shopping destination. Your ongoing support is the heartbeat of our shared journey, and we are committed to continually enhancing your experience. The gratitude we feel for your loyalty inspires us to create a welcoming and enjoyable environment for every visit.

Upcoming plans and exciting developments

Looking forward with a spirit of appreciation, The Point Shopping Mall is excited for the coming year. We look forward to a 2024 where we come together again to create more memories together.

The Point Shopping Mall is excited for the coming year.

A year of giving

In the spirit of gratitude and the holiday season, The Point Shopping Mall's management and esteemed Board of Directors are pleased to announce a significant contribution to L-istrina. This act of giving is a humble expression of our collective appreciation for the support received throughout the year, as we recognize the importance of contributing to the well-being of our community.

As The Point Shopping Mall approaches the end of 2023, we extend heartfelt gratitude for the shared experiences, partnerships, and moments that have made this year one of growth, warmth, and community impact. Looking ahead, we embrace the opportunities and challenges of the new year with a continued commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive shopping experience.