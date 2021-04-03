Dustin Poirier has signed on to face Conor McGregor in a third meeting between the two mixed martial arts rivals, US media reports said Friday.

Multiple reports said Poirier had agreed to face Irish star McGregor at UFC 264 on July 10.

The trilogy fight comes after American brawler Poirier demolished McGregor with a second-round technical knockout during their second meeting in January.

