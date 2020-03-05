Molly Bloom, the American entrepreneur, author and legendary organiser of high-stakes VIP poker games featuring Hollywood A-listers, is to deliver a keynote at CasinoBeats Malta in March and host the event’s very own poker tournament.

Bloom, whose memoir Molly’s Game was turned into an Oscar-nominated hit movie in 2017 starring Jessica Chastain, will open the second day of the event at the InterContinental Hotel. She will provide the conference's inspiring keynote address before joining a panel discussion on poker with other industry experts.

In the evening, Bloom will host Molly’s Malta Game in association with OlyBet, an exclusive 100-seat poker invitational taking place in Casino Malta, the InterContinental’s casino and the island’s biggest gaming venue.

Guests can look forward to hearing about Bloom’s experience of hosting the world’s most exclusive poker games, as well as having the chance to meet her during the tournament, as CasinoBeats Malta signs off with a bang.

Speaking about her involvement in the event, she said: “I’m excited to personally share my story of overcoming setbacks with the guests at CasinoBeats Malta. We will spend time together learning about how to become resilient and successful, but also have some fun with Molly's Game Malta.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the poker players of Malta measure up, and can't wait to join you there!”

Veiko Krünberg, OlyBet managing director, said: “We’re proud to sponsor a poker tournament hosted by the legendary Molly Bloom in the luxurious setting of our very own Casino Malta.

“Molly’s Malta Game will see the A-list of the gaming industry taking each other on at the poker table, and it’ll be fascinating to see who comes out on top.”

Stewart Darkin, CasinoBeats managing director, added: “We’re extremely pleased to have Molly joining us in Malta next month. As CasinoBeats has grown, we have sought to do things a little differently - to go our own way.

“For this reason, Molly is a great fit with CasinoBeats Malta. She continues to show great determination and entrepreneurial spirit and I have no doubt she will deliver a compelling keynote.

“As well as contributing hugely to the daytime content at the event, we are especially excited about staging Molly’s Malta Game that evening. It is an event not to be missed.”

Molly’s Malta Game will feature a field of up to 100 players, with participants invited from the companies attending CasinoBeats Malta.

The free-to-enter tournament will give players a chance to win a range of prizes with Bloom presenting the trophy to the eventual victor.

Players already confirmed include Alexander Stevendahl (CEO, Videoslots), Jesper Svensson (CEO, Betsson Group), Veiko Krünberg (Managing Director of OlyBet), Melvin Ritsema (MD, Royal Panda), Michael Michelin (Head of Poker & Bingo, Bet365), Jeremy Taylor (MD, Genting Casinos) and Alexander Martin (CEO, SKS365), who are all also among the speakers at the conference.

All CasinoBeats Malta pass holders can look forward to a great evening in the lavish surroundings of Casino Malta, with a champagne reception, complimentary food and drink, a live band and plenty of high-level networking opportunities, in addition to the excitement of the tournament.

Organised by SBC, CasinoBeats Malta 2020 is the premier conference and exhibition for the online casino industry, attracting leading operators, affiliates, suppliers and a range of other stakeholders, including regulators and payment companies.

Taking place at the InterContinental Malta on March 24-26, the event features a six-track conference with more than 140 internationally renowned speakers from the world of igaming. Among the topics under discussion are regulation & compliance, the future of slots, M&A activity, developments in poker, bingo, lottery, payments and working in Malta.

The event also includes a 40-company exhibition and a number of exclusive evening networking parties in stylish venues, all with complimentary drinks.

Tickets for CasinoBeats Malta are now available to book via the official website, while those interested in sponsorship opportunities at the event should contact sales@casinobeats.com.