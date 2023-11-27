In an exciting development for poker enthusiasts, PokerStars has officially released the detailed schedule for the 2024 European Poker Tour (EPT) season. The upcoming season comprises five prominent destinations, with the notable return of EPT Paris and EPT Cyprus, both of which made their EPT debut in 2023, garnering considerable acclaim from players.

Kicking off the 2024 EPT season is the much-anticipated EPT Paris, scheduled to take place from February 14 to 25 at a new venue, the impressive Le Palais des Congrès. With a remarkable 120-table capacity, this venue promises an expanded schedule, and Cedric Billot, Associate Director for Live Events and Operations, is optimistic about the potential scale of this event.

"After last year's EPT Paris, we carefully considered player feedback and explored avenues to enhance the overall experience and capacity for this event, which has the potential to be one of the largest EPT festivals ever. With a new and larger venue, improved registrations, and additional tables, we aim to welcome a record number of players in 2024 in Paris" shared Billot.

To provide players with an accessible entry route to EPT Paris, PokerStars online casino has launched some satellites and the Power Path initiative, starting on November 21. The Power Path offers three distinct passes, each with its own set of perks and value, including entry to the EPT Paris Main Event, accommodations, and exclusive activities.

Here is an overview of the 2024 PokerStars EPT schedule:

EPT Paris: February 14-25

EPT Monte-Carlo: April 29 to May 4

EPT Barcelona: August 26 to September 8

EPT Cyprus: October 9-20

EPT Prague: December 4-15

Following EPT Paris in February, the tour heads to the iconic EPT Monte-Carlo from April 29 to May 4, a steadfast favorite on the live poker calendar. The 2024 EPT Barcelona, scheduled for August 26 to September 8, holds special significance as it marks the 20th anniversary of this vibrant stop, known for its capacity crowds at the Casino Barcelona.

Building on the success of the previous year, EPT Cyprus returns to the Merit Royal Diamond Hotel & Casino & Spa from October 9 to 20, offering players an enticing combination of poker and the renowned 5-star all-inclusive hospitality.

Concluding the EPT calendar for 2024 is the ever-popular EPT Prague, running from December 4 to 15, providing players with the opportunity to experience poker in one of Europe's most enchanting winter destinations.

As the 2024 EPT season approaches, stay tuned to Grinderlabpoker.it for comprehensive coverage, including event details and schedules, ensuring enthusiasts are well-informed and ready for the excitement that lies ahead.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.