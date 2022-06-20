Poland defender Maciej Rybus has been dropped from the national team ahead of the 2022 World Cup after signing for a Russian club, the Polish football federation (PZPN) announced on Monday.

Rybus, 32, had been criticised for joining Spartak Moscow this month on a free transfer after spending the past five years playing for Lokomotiv Moscow.

Coach Czeslaw Michniewicz told the player that “due to his current club situation, he would not be called up for the national team’s September training camp and will not take him into account when determining the composition of the team for the World Cup in Qatar,” the PZPN said in a brief statement.

