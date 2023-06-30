Poland and Hungary threw a spanner in an EU summit Friday, demanding that a majority-backed deal on sharing out asylum seekers across the bloc be reopened.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he would not yield on the issue, accusing EU partners of wanting the migrant-sharing deal "to be a forced process, not a voluntary process".

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Hungarian state radio: "We can only accept any rule if all of us agree on it, if there is a unanimous decision."

Their stance meant a prepared text on migration that was due to be issued in the name of all 27 European Union countries would be ditched, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said.

Instead, the summit's chair, European Council President Charles Michel, would issue his own statement on the topic, Golob said.

Poland and Hungary are furious that they were outvoted by other EU countries on June 8, when a preliminary agreement was struck.

The deal would require asylum seekers to be relocated to countries across the bloc. Countries that refuse to take in the migrants would pay the nations that do.

The dispute was playing out in the shadow of a June 14 sinking of an overcrowded migrant boat off Greece in which at least 82 people drowned.

Greece accused

A Dutch-based rights group, Lighthouse Reports, accused Greek authorities of tampering with survivors' testimony to avoid allegations - made by some survivors - that the tragedy occurred because the Greek coast guard tied a rope to the vessel and powered away, causing it to capsize.

Survivors AFP spoke to said they were pressured by Greek authorities to not speak to media, and to not attribute responsibility for the capsizing to the Greek coast guard.

The EU summit discussions on migration aimed to firm up the bloc's position ahead of negotiations with the European Parliament on a long-stalled revision of EU rules applying to asylum seekers.

Under EU treaty law, such issues can be decided by a weighted majority of member countries. But Poland and Hungary wanted the issue put on the summit table, where they have veto power.

Other leaders refused.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte insisted "this pact stands", while Latvia's Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins said there was "broad consensus" for the deal.

An EU diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity said the fact that Michel was to issue a statement instead of all the EU leaders was "a very bad signal".

Poland currently hosts more than a million Ukrainian refugees who fled Ukraine after Russia's invasion last year.

But Warsaw has long opposed any relocation of migrants - usually from Africa, Asia and the Middle East - who arrived in Greece or Italy.

The Polish government wants a national referendum on the question of welcoming refugees.

French President Emmanuel Macron left the summit Friday early to return home, where nightly riots have erupted over the police killing of a teenager at a traffic stop.

On Thursday, Malta Prime Minister Robert Abela was upbeat about the proceedings saying that even countries that were initially resistant to discuss the matter were understanding that what was happening in Malta and Italy was affecting the whole EU.

Ukraine 'security commitments'

Separate from the dispute over migration, EU leaders backed the idea of giving possible "security commitments" to help Ukraine better protect itself in future.

They said they "stand ready to contribute, together with partners, to future security commitments to Ukraine, which will help Ukraine defend itself in the long term".

The EU discussion on granting the commitments was pushed by Macron, who has long called for Europe to play a more robust role on defence.

But other member states said it remained unclear what more the bloc could add, on top of military training and weaponry it is already providing for Ukraine.

The statement comes as the United States, Britain, France and Germany negotiate bilateral pledges on weapons supplies, training and support for Ukraine ahead of a summit of NATO leaders in two weeks.

Ukraine is pushing for the summit to send a clear message it will come under the alliance's protective umbrella once Russia's war ends.

But the alliance seems unlikely to give more concrete details on granting it membership beyond a vow in 2008 that it would join NATO one day.