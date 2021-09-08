England’s 100 percent record in World Cup qualifying was ended in dramatic fashion by Damian Szymanski’s stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Poland in Warsaw on Wednesday.

A game short on goalmouth action looked to be meandering towards a stalemate until Harry Kane’s long-range strike 18 minutes from time deceived Wojciech Szczesny.

But Szymanski rescued a point that could be vital to the Poles’ chances of sealing second place in Group I of European qualifying by crashing home a header from Robert Lewandowski’s cross.

