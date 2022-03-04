Former Olympic pole vault champion and world record holder Sergey Bubka insisted Friday “Ukraine will win” the war against the Russian invaders.

“I love my Ukraine with all my heart. Under its flag, I received the highest honours,” wrote Bubka in Ukrainian on Twitter. “We will win!”

The 58-year-old, who is president of the Ukraine Olympic Committee, has been mandated by the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach to coordinate humanitarian aid to Ukraine from Lausanne, the headquarters of the IOC.

