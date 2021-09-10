Polestar has collaborated with Swedish electric motorcycle maker Cake to create a new electric bike.

Called the Makka Polestar Edition, it has made its debut at the Munich Motor Show. Based on Cake’s regular Makka but given a range of tweaks, it features a series of changes over the standard bike.

There’s the slim LED headlight, for instance, while an Ohlins damper – just like those fitted on top-range Polestar 2 models – has been incorporated at the rear. There’s black detailing too, alongside a battery cover finished in Polestar Snow matte paint.

Plus, a rear tow bar mount allows the bike to both be transported and charged by a Polestar 2 it’s connected to, allowing its batteries to be fully topped up when the driver reaches their destination. Then, the bike can be used as a last-mile commuter or general transport solution.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com