A search is currently under way for a missing woman in the Għajn Tuffieħa area.

It is understood that the police and the army are searching for 17-year-old Doaa Kasem, reported missing by the police on Thursday. She was last seen in Sta Venera.

An army helicopter and the police K-9 Unit are involved in the search.

An AFM helicopter could be seen hovering over Golden Bay from early on Friday as the officers and their dogs searched the surroundings.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

