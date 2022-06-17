A search is currently under way for a missing woman in the Għajn Tuffieħa area.
It is understood that the police and the army are searching for 17-year-old Doaa Kasem, reported missing by the police on Thursday. She was last seen in Sta Venera.
An army helicopter and the police K-9 Unit are involved in the search.
An AFM helicopter could be seen hovering over Golden Bay from early on Friday as the officers and their dogs searched the surroundings.
Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
