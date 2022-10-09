Three police constables who were suspended on Friday are suspected of having picked up migrants, taken them to a place out of sight and violently assaulted them.

The victims were unsuspecting black people who were not breaking the law.

Details are still sketchy, but sources suspect the constables repeated this crime multiple times over the past weeks, and that the practices involved other forms of humiliation.

Eventually, their colleagues learned what was going on and reported them internally. The issue came into the limelight yesterday morning after the police media relations unit said the three constables, two men and one woman, who worked the same shift at the Ħamrun police station, are now the subjects of a criminal investigation into a crime.

All three constables are suspected of having “seriously failed to uphold their duties, including through the use of unnecessary violence against people”, the statement said.

Senior police sources said an investigation was immediately opened on Friday after they received the reports. Magistrate Elaine Mercieca is leading an inquiry into the incident.

The police corps will not tolerate any such episodes from its members, the majority of whom carry out their duty with honour

Investigators are trying to identify all the assault victims to call them in for questioning.

All three constables are young members of the police force, with one having graduated from the police training academy less than a year ago.

Senior police sources said one of the suspects was hospitalised on Friday evening after learning of the suspension and probe.

“We will never tolerate such incidents and illegitimate force. The fact that we introduced a system of anonymous reporting helped with exposing this case,” a senior police source said.

“The police corps will not tolerate any such episodes from its members, the majority of whom carry out their duty with honour.”

Police sources who spoke to Times of Malta noted that the problem could be a symptom of the fact that less people are interested in joining the force and the profession is worryingly attracting the wrong people. One source questioned whether enough due diligence is being carried out to weed out any potential troublemakers.

The same concerns had been raised for some new recruits joining the Armed Forces of Malta. In 2019, Lassana Cisse, a black Ivorian, was gunned down as he walked home at night. Two soldiers have been charged with his murder.