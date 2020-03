The police are on the lookout for 27-year-old Nikola Josifov of Macedonia, they said on their Facebook page on Wednesday.

Ms Josifov may be able to help the police in an investigation related to bodily harm. The police said he may be residing in St Paul’s Bay.

Anyone having any information about Mr Josifov may contact the police on Facebook messenger on call 119 or 2122 4001 quoting reference number [2/2020].