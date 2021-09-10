The police have released a photo of a woman who was killed in a traffic accident in Gżira on Thursday, appealing for information about her.

In a statement on Friday, the police said the woman's name might be Tinka Ivanova.

The police urged people with any information about the woman to pass it on to them on 2122 4001, 119, or any police station.

The accident happened in Triq ix-Xatt at 2.15am. The woman was hit by a Kymco driven by a 43-year-old man from Żebbuġ.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team and Civil Protection Department officers on site before being rushed to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance. She was certified dead moments later.