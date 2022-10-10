The police on Monday arrested 13 people who were found to be illegally residing and working in Malta.

In a statement, the police said detention services officers and Occupational Health and Safety Authority officials carried out inspections at construction sites in St Paul's Bay on Monday morning.

A total of 13 people - from Georgia, Albania, Pakistan, Mali, Senegal and Nigeria - were taken to the Floriana police headquarters to start the deportation process.

Police investigations are ongoing.