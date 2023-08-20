Seventeen migrants are to be returned home following a police raid on an accommodation establishment in Buġibba on Sunday.

The police, who were assisted by the Detention Services, said more than 50 people were inspected.

The 17 who are being returned hail from Syria, Pakistan, Egypt and Ghana.

Other migrants and foreign workers were recently arrested during raids and inspections in various localities. The police said it had 37 people in detention centres whose return process had been embarked upon and would be concluded in the coming days.

 

