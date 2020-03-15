An 18-year old from Cospicua was arrested in connection with a drugs find after attempting to escape from police on Friday.

Police said the man was seen behaving in a suspicious manner by Rapid Intervention Unit officers in Triq Alessandra, Bormla.

He fled through nearby streets pursued by officers on foot and was arrested as he tried to get access to a house in Triq Santa Liena.

He was found to be carrying several packets of substances believed to be illegal drugs, as well as a knife and brass knuckles.

The suspect was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Further searches at the house the man tried to access revealed three small packets of suspected illegal drugs. Two people in the house, a 20-year old man from Senglea and a 27-year old woman from Cospicua, were taken in for questioning.

Police investigations are ongoing and a magisterial inquiry has been appointed.