A total of 24 people were arrested by the police in Gozo on Sunday morning.

The police said that the immigration police were carrying out inspections on people of different nationalities including at properties in Sannat and Marsalforn.

Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force

Those arrested were living in Malta illegally. They were taken to the police headquarters in Floriana and the process will be embarked upon for them to be extradited.

The police were assisted by officers from the Detention Services.

Investigations are continuing.

