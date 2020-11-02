A man armed with a shotgun locked himself inside a Pieta’ apartment and surrounded himself with fighting dogs on Sunday night, forcing a standoff that ended with his arrest.



Police had rushed to Triq Qrejten at around 7.30pm on Sunday evening following reports that an armed man had threatened locals and then locked himself inside his home.



The man had several dogs trained to fight inside the apartment, sources told Times of Malta.

Officers can be heard ordering the man to put down his gun in this eyewitness video.

Officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit and Special Intervention Unit surrounded the building and sought to negotiate with the man. Police commissioner Angelo Gafa’ was also seen at the scene in the early hours of the morning.



Video from the scene showed officers on the street ordering the man to put down his gun, as dogs barked in the background.

"Hands up. Come out. Remove the gun. It’s better for everyone," one police officer can be heard saying in a video.

'There's a guy with a gun by my house' - an eyewitness recorded the scene.

Chris Grech, who lives on the road, said the situation had started to get “ugly” a couple of days prior, when neighbours noticed that the man walking into the road, shouting and banging on cars.



On Sunday evening, residents contacted police after noticing that he was holding a knife. By the time officers arrived, the suspect had retreated to his apartment.

Grech said that after spending hours negotiating, police had forced the door open.



“People who gathered moved away, as they noticed that there were dogs inside the house that had run out,” Grech said.



“Then we heard shooting. There were two different types of shots,” Grech added.



The man was arrested at around 2am and the dogs in his apartment were sedated, sources said.

A police spokesperson said details about the incident would be provided later on Monday.