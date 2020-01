Two brothers are under arrest on suspicion of having carried out multiple hold-ups and thefts over a three-week period.

The arrests were made by the Violent Crime Unit as a follow-up to another arrest on Saturday-Sunday night of a man involved in another six hold-ups.

The police said the brothers, both 40 from Cospicua, will be taken to court later on Wednesday to face charges related to two hold-ups in Zejtun and other thefts in Tarxien and Paola and the mugging of an elderly person in ┼╗ejtun.