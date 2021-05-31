Boston police have arrested a basketball fan for allegedly tossing a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets players as they left the court following their win over the Celtics on Sunday.
The bottle landed between Nets players Kyrie Irving and Tyler Johnson, who both stopped and looked up into the stands at the Boston Garden to see where it came from.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us