A man is under arrest after creating a disturbance and resisting arrest in Paceville early on Sunday.

The police said they were called at about 3.30am when the man, a 32-year-old Sudanese, created a disturbance in an establishment near Spinola Bay.

The man threatened the officers and then fled, with the police in pursuit. He was arrested shortly after by members of the Rapid Intervention Unit. During the arrest the man grabbed a sergeant by the throat, injuring him, the police said

The man was found to be in possession of four packets thought to be drugs.

Investigations are continuing.