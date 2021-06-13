A man found carrying nine kilogrammes of cannabis on Friday has been arrested by the police and will be charged in court on Sunday.

The police said in a statement the man, who is 42, was arrested on Friday. The cannabis, they said, was hidden in electronic equipment. A subsequent search at his home led the police to another 150 grams of cocaine.

The police said the street value of the cocaine is €9,000, that of the cannabis €180,000.

An inquiry is being held and police investigations are continuing.