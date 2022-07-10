A 30-year-old man from Xewkija was arrested by the Drug Squad on Sunday after he was caught cultivating 55 cannabis plants.

The police said the man had been growing the plants at a field in the limits of Xewkija, which they had been surveilling for a number of days. The plants were a variety of sizes and the police also found seeds and items related to the processing of the drug for trafficking.

The man was arrested on site.

The police said they also searched the man’s home in Xewkija where they found more items related to drug processing.

An inquiry is being held.

The man is expected to be charged in the coming days. Police investigations are continuing.

Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force