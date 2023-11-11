Police have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of having stabbed another man.

The suspect, who is from Cospicua, is believed to have attached a 35-year-old from the town with a sharp, pointed object.

Officers became aware of the case on Saturday morning when the 35-year-old walked into the Cospicua police station, bleeding and injured.

He told officers that he had just been attacked.

The victim was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Doctors say he was grievously injured.

Police officers said their investigations led them to a house on Triq il-Madonna tal-Grazzja. Inside, they found the 33-year-old and arrested him.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is leading an inquiry into the case. The police are also investigating.