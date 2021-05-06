A 41-year-old man has been arrested by the police after he allegedly committed a hold-up at a pastizzerija in Għaxaq.

The police said on Thursday the man was arrested following a joint investigation by the Żejtun district police and the major crimes unit.

The hold up took place in Triq in Tumbarellu on Monday at around 3.15pm when the man, armed with a flick knife, entered the shop and asked for money from the 19-year-old salesgirl.

The police identified the man and he was arrested on Wednesday at a house in Għaxaq. He is currently being held at the police lock-up in Floriana and should be arraigned in court at around noon.

The prosecution will be led by inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia u Janetta Grixti.