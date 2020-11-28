A 43-year-old man is under arrest after he allegedly tried to run away from police who caught him with drugs in Marsa on Friday night.

The man, who is from Togo but lives in Birżebbuġa, was seen acting suspiciously together with another man by Rapid Intervention Unit officers patrolling Triq is-Sajjieda at around 8.45pm.

Police said that the suspect threw a plastic bag to the ground and ran away as soon as officers approached. He was apprehended sometime later on Triq il-Marsa and taken to Ħamrun police station. The other man remains at large.

The bag contained seven small sachets of suspected cannabis as well as a packet of cocaine, the police said.

Police are now detaining the suspect at their lock-up in Floriana as they search for the other man. The case is subject to a magisterial inquiry.