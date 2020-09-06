A 29-year-old man is expected to be charged in court in the coming days after he was found in possession of synthetic drugs during a police search.

The police said on Sunday he was noted acting suspiciously in Fgura by members of the Drug Squad.

The police approached the man, who is from Birżebbuġa, and found the drugs after searching him and his car.

He was taken to the Floriana headquarters to be investigated.