A 46-year-old man has been arrested by the police in connection with a cocaine find.
The police said on Sunday that the man, who lives in Valletta and who is currently being held at the police lock-up in Floriana, was stopped by members of the Drug Squad in Triq Victor Denaro, Msida.
On sensing police presence, he tried to escape and threw away a suspicious package, which, from preliminary analyses, the police found to contain around 700 grams of what they suspect is cocaine.
The man, the police said, was carrying €13,000 in cash and another €14,000 were later found at his home.
An inquiry is being held. The man is expected to be charged in court on Sunday.
The police are investigating.
