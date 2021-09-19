A 46-year-old man has been arrested by the police in connection with a cocaine find.

Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force

The police said on Sunday that the man, who lives in Valletta and who is currently being held at the police lock-up in Floriana, was stopped by members of the Drug Squad in Triq Victor Denaro, Msida.

On sensing police presence, he tried to escape and threw away a suspicious package, which, from preliminary analyses, the police found to contain around 700 grams of what they suspect is cocaine.

The man, the police said, was carrying €13,000 in cash and another €14,000 were later found at his home.

An inquiry is being held. The man is expected to be charged in court on Sunday.

The police are investigating.