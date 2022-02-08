A 30-year-old man has been arrested by the police in connection with a series of thefts over a number of months.

The police said on Tuesday that the man allegedly stole several items from a private company the value of which amounted to thousands of euros.

The police identified where the stolen items may have been kept and carried out successful searches at two garages at St Paul’s Bay.

The man was arrested in one of the garages and is currently being held at the police lock-up in Floriana.

He is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.