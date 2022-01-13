A 45-year-old man who lives in Pietà was arrested by the Valletta police on Thursday in connection with thefts from vending machines.

The police said that while they were on the beat in Triq l-Assedju l-Kbir, Floriana, at around 2.30am, they noted the man near a vending machine at a petrol pump and saw that he resembled someone suspected of stealing from the machines.

When the man fled, police followed him and found he had items on him related to theft.

Officers searched his residence where they found clothes the man was seen wearing on CCTV footage in previous thefts.

He is expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday morning.