A 31-year-old man from Mosta has been arrested in connection with the killing of a flamingo.

The police said on Sunday that on Saturday at around 9am they received a report that a flamingo, which is a protected bird, had been shot at at the Qalet Marku area.

The police went on site where some people said they saw a man shooting at a bird which then fell into the sea from where the same person collected it and escaped in a car.

Investigations led to the identification of the alleged shooter. A search for him was embarked upon and on Sunday morning the police noted that a car that left from a place in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq had parked at Mosta.

A search was carried out in the area and a person who matched the description of the shooter was arrested at a residence in the same street.

Police investigations are continuing.