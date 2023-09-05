A young man was arrested in Marsa on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The police said in a statement they were informed that the man, who is 18, was running around on a motorbike in the area of Triq il-Ġerrejja trying to sell drugs.

The police first observed him and then approached him, searching his bike and finding 74 sachets of suspected cocaine and 25 sachets of suspected heroin.

An inquiry is being held and the man is expected to be charged in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Police investigations are continuing.

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.