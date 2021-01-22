A man wanted in Germany over armed robbery and organised crime charges has been arrested in Malta, police said on Friday.
The arrest was made on the back of a European Arrest Warrant issued by the German authorities.
Police arrested the 25-year-old from Cameroon at the Corradino Correctional Facility, where he is serving a sentence for crimes relating to fake passports.
He was brought to court earlier on Friday, where he agreed to extradition proceedings.
Inspector Mark Galea led the prosecution.
