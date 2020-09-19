Police have arrested a 40-year-old man they believe was responsible for an armed hold-up in Qormi earlier this week.

The suspect, who lives in the same town, was arrested on Friday night by officers from the police’s major crimes unit working in collaboration with Qormi district police.

He is being held at police headquarters in Floriana.

Police believe the man is behind a robbery of a lotto booth in Qormi on Wednesday afternoon, when a thief armed with a knife entered the store on Triq San Edwardu and stole money from the till.

The thief attacked a 31-year-old woman working there at the time but did not injure her, police had said when announcing the crime.