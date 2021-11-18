The police have arrested seven people in 24 hours in three raids that yielded considerable amounts of heroin and cocaine that was ready for trafficking.

In a statement on Thursday, the police said that following days of observation on a residence and a farmhouse in the area of Triq is-Serkin and Triq it-Tiġrija, Marsa, on Tuesday evening, the police arrested two men and two women, aged between 17 and 24.

Sachets of what the police suspect is heroin and cocaine were found at the farmhouse in Triq it-Tiġrija together with a substantial amount of cash. The police also confiscated electronic equipment including CCTV cameras and monitors, three BMWs, a Jaguar, a Mercedes and gold.

Some of the drugs found by the police in one of the raids. Photo: Malta Police Force

Animal welfare offers were called because a racehorse and a pitbull were on site.

In a separate raid at a private residence in Triq is-Serkin, the police found 120 sachets of cocaine and heroin ready for trafficking.

Then, on Wednesday afternoon, they arrested three men aged between 20 and 30.

The police were acting upon reports that the men, who used different cars, were in possession of drugs. The police followed them from a distance until they stopped at Triq l-Imdina in Qormi.

The car of one of the suspects was searched and an amount of cocaine ready for trafficking was found.

The police also confiscated cash and searched the men’s residences, as well as a car showroom.

A magisterial inquiry is being held in both cases.

The four people arrested in Marsa are to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon charged with drug trafficking and money laundering.

Investigations on the other three men are under way.