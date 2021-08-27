A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of cocaine trafficking.

Police said the man, who lives in Floriana, was found in possession of 100 grams of what the police believe is cocaine when he was stopped in Pietà on Thursday. The drug was divided into sachets.

Following his arrest, officers searched his home and discovered cash and more of the suspected drug.

The suspect is currently being held at the police lock-up in Floriana and is expected to be arraigned in court in the coming days

An inquiry is being held and police are continuing their investigations.