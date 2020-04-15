A 30-year-old man from Cospicua believed to be behind a spate of attacks on delivery men has been arrested by the police.

The man, who was arrested a short while after a victim filed a police report on Tuesday, is also being investigated in relation to another three similar thefts in Żabbar on April 9, in Senglea on April 10 and in San Ġwann on April 14.

In each case, a person delivering food was confronted by a man demanding money.

The most recent incident happened on Tuesday evening in Cospicua. The deliveryman reported the theft at the Cospicua station at 9.30pm.

He told police that he had been delivering food in Triq San Pawl, Cospicua. But when he arrived at the address, the occupants said they had not ordered food.



The victim contacted the person who had filed the order, and the two agreed to meet at a parking area in Triq San Pawl.

Once there, he was approached by a man who allegedly took out a knife and demanded the cash he had on him. The thief escaped with the money.

The victim immediately went to file a report at the police statement and from the description given, the police found the aggressor at his residence in Triq San Franġisk.

He tried to escape by climbing out of a window but was immediately arrested.

The police work was carried out by district police, together with the Rapid Intervention and the Violent Crime units.