A 48-year-old man from Zebbuġ, Gozo, is under arrest after being found in possession of what the police described as a 'considerable' amount of drugs.

The man was tailed by the police in the past few days. He was stopped and searched when he drove off the ferry in Mġarr, Gozo on Tuesday.

Cocaine and cannabis grass were found in his car. More drugs were found at his residence.

The man was taken to court where he pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking. He is being held in remand.