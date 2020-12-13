A 29-year-old man was arrested by the police after he was found in possession of drugs.

Drug Squad and Valletta District police arrested the man, who is from Valletta, after he was found in possession of 20 sachets of suspected cocaine and heroin.

Subsequent searches yielded more cocaine and heroin, as well as cannabis, methadone and €13,000 in cash.

The suspect is being held at the police headquarters in Floriana.

An inquiry is being held.

Police investigations are continuing.