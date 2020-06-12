A group of suspected cannabis traffickers have been arrested in a police raid that uncovered cash and around five kilos of drugs, the police said.

In a statement, the police said a joint operation between anti-drugs squad and the rapid intervention unit had led to the arrest of four people on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The police said they were arrested on Thursday in Mosta in possession of around five kilos of suspected cannabis grass.

The police said anti-narcotics officers had for the past few weeks been monitoring a garage in Triq il-Buffula l-Ħamra in Mosta when on Thursday morning they spotted two people in a nearby car acting suspiciously.

A 46-year-old man from most and a 22-year-old Russian woman from Siġġiewi were seen entering the garage and meeting a 36-year-old man from Mosta.

A police search of the premises uncovered the drugs in five packages as well as €10,000 in cash and other items believed to be linked to the drugs trade.

The police said they had also seized a number of luxury cars.

A 58-year-old woman who lives in a property that includes the garage was also arrested.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is leading a magisterial inquiry into the matter.