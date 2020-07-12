Three people were arrested on Saturday in two separate operations related to drug trafficking.

The police said that, in the first operation, members of the Drug Squad assisted by members of the Rapid Intervention Unit stopped a car they were following in Birżebbuġa at around 4pm. It was being driven by a 24-year-old man who lives in Żabbar.

On searching the car, the police found a considerable amount of what they believe is cocaine and cannabis grass and resin, as well as a substantial amount of cash.

The man was taken to the police headquarters for further investigations.

In the second operations, while observing a group of people in Buġibba at around 6pm, members of the Drug Squad noted a 33-year-old man who lives in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and a 32-year-old Serbian woman who they suspected were trafficking drugs.

After they were searched, they were found in possession of what the police believe is ecstacy, LSD and other synthetic drugs. Both were taken to the police headquarters for further investigations.

Inquiries are being held. The police are investigating.