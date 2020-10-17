Three teenagers were arrested on Friday and Saturday for vandalising a religious statue in Marsascala's Family Park.

Police said a 17-year old girl was arrested on Friday and two men — 18 and 19 years old — on Saturday.

The statue, which is found on the parvis of a chapel within the park dedicated to St Anthony of Padua and protected under the Cultural Heritage Act, was vandalised early last week.

The head of the figure of St Anthony was ripped off and found by police at the two men's home. The arms and head of the figure of Jesus were also removed.

Police investigations are ongoing.