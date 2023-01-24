Two 16-year-olds have been arrested and will be taken to court on Wednesday for alleged involvement in a group of youths who assaulted youngsters in Valletta on Saturday, severely injuring one of them.

The police announced the arrest on Tuesday, saying it followed intensive investigations.

Those injured on Saturday included a 15-year-old boy who suffered a broken leg and had to be operated upon.

Prime Minister Robert Abela on Monday was among those who expressed his concern over what had happened.

"Up until recently, I felt it was safe to let my 10-year-old daughter roam around Valletta, but yesterday, for the first time, I did not feel too comfortable about it," he told Times of Malta.

Speaking to Times of Malta, one of the boys’ fathers said his 14-year-old son was walking down Merchants Street “without a care in the world” after enjoying a meal with his scout group when he was assaulted.

He was with another three boys who heard somebody calling them. They turned around but did not see anyone they recognised so they continued walking.

However, the boys heard the same voice behind them tell them, “look at me when I’m speaking to you” and the four were then attacked by the speaker and others in his group.

“My son was thrown to the floor and kicked repeatedly in the head and ribs as were the others but luckily, three of them got off relatively unhurt,” he said.

"It's a parent's worst nightmare."