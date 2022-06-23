A man and a woman have been arrested by the police in connection with a series of thefts from bays in Birżebbuġa.

The police said the arrests were made following joint investigations by officers stationed at Birżebbuġa and community officers.

They said that while on the beat in the Pretty Bay area, a community officer was told about people who were probably stealing bags and other items from Birżebbuġa bays.

The police said that during several searches carried out, including at the home of the arrested people, they found items reported missing in the past weeks including mobile phones, wallets, glasses, portable speakers and personal documents belonging to third parties.

The two people are currently being held at the police lockup in Floriana.